Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

6894 W MAZATZAL Drive

6894 West Mazatzal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6894 West Mazatzal Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Sonoran Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous hillside executive home surrounded by mountain preserves. Enter the estate thru the private pavered courtyard. This model-like home feat. 2 master suites (one downstairs), 3 BR, bonus room/den, 3.5 baths, gourmet kitchen, great room, formal dining room, & formal living room. The kitchen was designed for a chef with bar-top seating, huge breakfast nook, built-in desk, over-sized island, 42'' staggered maple cabinets, granite countertops, gas cooktop, double-oven, & built-in microwave. Upstairs master suite feat. a sitting room, huge walk-out balcony overlooking the backyard w/ panoramic mountain views, separate bath & shower, his & hers sinks, & a custom closet. The backyard is an entertainer's dream feat. an inviting pool w/ water feature. Extended 3-car garage w/ epoxy floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6894 W MAZATZAL Drive have any available units?
6894 W MAZATZAL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6894 W MAZATZAL Drive have?
Some of 6894 W MAZATZAL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6894 W MAZATZAL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6894 W MAZATZAL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6894 W MAZATZAL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6894 W MAZATZAL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 6894 W MAZATZAL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6894 W MAZATZAL Drive offers parking.
Does 6894 W MAZATZAL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6894 W MAZATZAL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6894 W MAZATZAL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6894 W MAZATZAL Drive has a pool.
Does 6894 W MAZATZAL Drive have accessible units?
No, 6894 W MAZATZAL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6894 W MAZATZAL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6894 W MAZATZAL Drive has units with dishwashers.
