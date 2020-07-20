6894 W MAZATZAL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Gorgeous hillside executive home surrounded by mountain preserves. Enter the estate thru the private pavered courtyard. This model-like home feat. 2 master suites (one downstairs), 3 BR, bonus room/den, 3.5 baths, gourmet kitchen, great room, formal dining room, & formal living room. The kitchen was designed for a chef with bar-top seating, huge breakfast nook, built-in desk, over-sized island, 42'' staggered maple cabinets, granite countertops, gas cooktop, double-oven, & built-in microwave. Upstairs master suite feat. a sitting room, huge walk-out balcony overlooking the backyard w/ panoramic mountain views, separate bath & shower, his & hers sinks, & a custom closet. The backyard is an entertainer's dream feat. an inviting pool w/ water feature. Extended 3-car garage w/ epoxy floor