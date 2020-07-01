All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 AM

30360 N 128TH Lane

30360 North 128th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

30360 North 128th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Very Sharp 3 Bed + den with beautiful 20'' tile throughout the entire home-- carpet in the bedrooms only. Two-tone interior paint. Kitchen appliances include the refrigerator and microwave. Large back yard with combination grass and desert package. There is a covered patio and extended full length of the house open patio. Beautiful mountain views and no houses behind. Award winning community with resort amenities including pools, tennis courts (stadium court), gymnasium, hiking/biking trails, waterfalls, play structures and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

