30360 N 128TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Very Sharp 3 Bed + den with beautiful 20'' tile throughout the entire home-- carpet in the bedrooms only. Two-tone interior paint. Kitchen appliances include the refrigerator and microwave. Large back yard with combination grass and desert package. There is a covered patio and extended full length of the house open patio. Beautiful mountain views and no houses behind. Award winning community with resort amenities including pools, tennis courts (stadium court), gymnasium, hiking/biking trails, waterfalls, play structures and parks.