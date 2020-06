Amenities

Beautiful Remodeled 4 bedroom home in Vistancia. Brand New interior and Exterior Paint. Brand New Laminate Plank Flooring Through-Out. Granite Slab Counter Tops, Up Dated Sink and Fixtures. Granite Bath Vanities. Large open Kitchen to Family Room. Master Bath has a Separate Tub and Shower and Dual Sinks with a Large Walk in Closet. Oversized Corner Lot with Covered Patio. Must See!!