28693 North 68th Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath home in The Ledges community of Sonoran Mountain Ranch. Features include a courtyard entryway, a dramatic rotunda entry foyer, and an interior courtyard (atrium). Nicely upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, large pantry, island and breakfast nook. Kitchen opens to family room for easy entertaining. Formal living and dining room. Spacious split master bedroom with pop out seating area. Full master bathroom with walk in closet. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio. Private pool with water features. RV gate.3 car tandem garage. **Landscaping and pool included**



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.