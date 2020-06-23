All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 28693 North 68th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
28693 North 68th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28693 North 68th Drive

28693 North 68th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

28693 North 68th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Sonoran Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath home in The Ledges community of Sonoran Mountain Ranch. Features include a courtyard entryway, a dramatic rotunda entry foyer, and an interior courtyard (atrium). Nicely upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, large pantry, island and breakfast nook. Kitchen opens to family room for easy entertaining. Formal living and dining room. Spacious split master bedroom with pop out seating area. Full master bathroom with walk in closet. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio. Private pool with water features. RV gate.3 car tandem garage. **Landscaping and pool included**

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28693 North 68th Drive have any available units?
28693 North 68th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 28693 North 68th Drive have?
Some of 28693 North 68th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28693 North 68th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28693 North 68th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28693 North 68th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 28693 North 68th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 28693 North 68th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28693 North 68th Drive does offer parking.
Does 28693 North 68th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28693 North 68th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28693 North 68th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28693 North 68th Drive has a pool.
Does 28693 North 68th Drive have accessible units?
No, 28693 North 68th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28693 North 68th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28693 North 68th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College