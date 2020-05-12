27265 N 82ND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

One of the Best Lots in the subdivision if not Peoria. See Aerial Image. Fronts the Mtn. Sides the Sonoran Desert. Only 4 homes on this street, no homes across the street. In a long cul de sac street, last house on the right on 82nd Ave in Peoria. Fabulous, peaceful, wonderful quiet location with views and open desert! Energy Star Rated, View Fence, Split Master. Great Room. Wood Window Sills, 4.5'' baseboards, Wood Floors, Upgraded tile & carpet, Great Med. cherry cabinets w/ la'bell glaze & pulls, Great granite and custom edge. 4th bedroom or a double door den/office, dual zones, 10' ceilings, 8' doors. Split 3 car garage. In wall pest control (gas system). Over sized premium view lot! Monthly rent includes basic cable, internet, first $75.00 of water, Solar generated electricity.