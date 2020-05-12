All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:05 AM

27265 N 82ND Avenue

27265 North 82nd Avenue · (480) 487-1662
Location

27265 North 82nd Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85383
Rock Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2296 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
One of the Best Lots in the subdivision if not Peoria. See Aerial Image. Fronts the Mtn. Sides the Sonoran Desert. Only 4 homes on this street, no homes across the street. In a long cul de sac street, last house on the right on 82nd Ave in Peoria. Fabulous, peaceful, wonderful quiet location with views and open desert! Energy Star Rated, View Fence, Split Master. Great Room. Wood Window Sills, 4.5'' baseboards, Wood Floors, Upgraded tile & carpet, Great Med. cherry cabinets w/ la'bell glaze & pulls, Great granite and custom edge. 4th bedroom or a double door den/office, dual zones, 10' ceilings, 8' doors. Split 3 car garage. In wall pest control (gas system). Over sized premium view lot! Monthly rent includes basic cable, internet, first $75.00 of water, Solar generated electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27265 N 82ND Avenue have any available units?
27265 N 82ND Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 27265 N 82ND Avenue have?
Some of 27265 N 82ND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27265 N 82ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27265 N 82ND Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27265 N 82ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27265 N 82ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 27265 N 82ND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27265 N 82ND Avenue does offer parking.
Does 27265 N 82ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27265 N 82ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27265 N 82ND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 27265 N 82ND Avenue has a pool.
Does 27265 N 82ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27265 N 82ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27265 N 82ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27265 N 82ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
