27158 N Whitehorn Trl

**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH** **ALL NEW PAINT** Located in West Wing! This home features 3 bedrooms + Den + 2 bathrooms. Kitchen features granite counters and back-splash, refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Master suite features separate tub and shower, private toilet room, dual sinks and walk in closet. Washer and dryer are also included! Backyard features covered patio, pavers with water fountain, play pool with jets, mountain views and RV gate! 3 car garage. Come take a look! Sorry, no pets allowed.