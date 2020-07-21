27085 N 90th Avenue

27085 North 90th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85383 Westwing Mountain
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM W/DEN ON HUGE LOT IN SCENIC WESTWING MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY. SPACIOUS AND OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH MASTER BEDROOM ON FIRST LEVEL WITH BIG WALK-IN CLOSET. GRANITE COUNTERS AND BACKSPLASH IN KITCHEN. NEW PAINT AND NEW FLOORING. LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. GREAT OUTDOOR FIREPLACE. LARGE RV PAD WITH DOUBLE GATES. BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEW!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
