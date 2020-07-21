All apartments in Peoria
27085 N 90th Avenue
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:57 PM

27085 N 90th Avenue

27085 North 90th Avenue · No Longer Available
Peoria
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

27085 North 90th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM W/DEN ON HUGE LOT IN SCENIC WESTWING MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY. SPACIOUS AND OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH MASTER BEDROOM ON FIRST LEVEL WITH BIG WALK-IN CLOSET. GRANITE COUNTERS AND BACKSPLASH IN KITCHEN. NEW PAINT AND NEW FLOORING. LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. GREAT OUTDOOR FIREPLACE. LARGE RV PAD WITH DOUBLE GATES. BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27085 N 90th Avenue have any available units?
27085 N 90th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 27085 N 90th Avenue have?
Some of 27085 N 90th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27085 N 90th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27085 N 90th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27085 N 90th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27085 N 90th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 27085 N 90th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27085 N 90th Avenue offers parking.
Does 27085 N 90th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27085 N 90th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27085 N 90th Avenue have a pool?
No, 27085 N 90th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 27085 N 90th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27085 N 90th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27085 N 90th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27085 N 90th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
