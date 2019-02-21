25172 N. 106th Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel range

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Incredible Newer Peoria home has 4 large bedrooms and an office/den. Open split floor-plan features a spacious great room opening to beautiful kitchen with grey granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range & pantry. Master suite has private door to backyard & bathroom with separate sinks, closets & tub/shower. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio. Just some of the tech features include smart locks, ring doorbell and amazon home technology!! NO PETS PLEASE.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Brenda for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.