Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:27 AM

25172 N. 106th Dr.

25172 North 106th Drive · (602) 368-5730
Location

25172 North 106th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2318 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Incredible Newer Peoria home has 4 large bedrooms and an office/den. Open split floor-plan features a spacious great room opening to beautiful kitchen with grey granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range & pantry. Master suite has private door to backyard & bathroom with separate sinks, closets & tub/shower. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio. Just some of the tech features include smart locks, ring doorbell and amazon home technology!! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Brenda for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25172 N. 106th Dr. have any available units?
25172 N. 106th Dr. has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 25172 N. 106th Dr. have?
Some of 25172 N. 106th Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25172 N. 106th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
25172 N. 106th Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25172 N. 106th Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 25172 N. 106th Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 25172 N. 106th Dr. offer parking?
No, 25172 N. 106th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 25172 N. 106th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25172 N. 106th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25172 N. 106th Dr. have a pool?
No, 25172 N. 106th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 25172 N. 106th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 25172 N. 106th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 25172 N. 106th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25172 N. 106th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
