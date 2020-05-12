22073 N 102 Nd Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Available first week of March.....This gorgeous home has 2 master bedrooms with private bathrooms upstairs and a half bathroom downstairs. Kitchen has granite countertops, dark wood cabinets and includes all appliances. Separate dining and living area and a 2 car garage. The community features a pool and spa, BBQ grills, and children's play area. $55 application fee per adult, 4% rental tax + P&R fee, $150 one time admin fee. Pets welcome on owner approval with deposit. Schedule a showing today as this one will go quick.