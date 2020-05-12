All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:09 PM

22073 N 102 Nd Lane

22073 N 102nd Ln · No Longer Available
Location

22073 N 102nd Ln, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available first week of March.....This gorgeous home has 2 master bedrooms with private bathrooms upstairs and a half bathroom downstairs. Kitchen has granite countertops, dark wood cabinets and includes all appliances. Separate dining and living area and a 2 car garage. The community features a pool and spa, BBQ grills, and children's play area. $55 application fee per adult, 4% rental tax + P&R fee, $150 one time admin fee. Pets welcome on owner approval with deposit. Schedule a showing today as this one will go quick.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22073 N 102 Nd Lane have any available units?
22073 N 102 Nd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 22073 N 102 Nd Lane have?
Some of 22073 N 102 Nd Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22073 N 102 Nd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22073 N 102 Nd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22073 N 102 Nd Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 22073 N 102 Nd Lane is pet friendly.
Does 22073 N 102 Nd Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22073 N 102 Nd Lane offers parking.
Does 22073 N 102 Nd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22073 N 102 Nd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22073 N 102 Nd Lane have a pool?
Yes, 22073 N 102 Nd Lane has a pool.
Does 22073 N 102 Nd Lane have accessible units?
No, 22073 N 102 Nd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22073 N 102 Nd Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 22073 N 102 Nd Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

