20933 N 84TH Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Surprisingly spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a quiet community. Property features include fresh custom paint throughout, brand new neutral carpeting, light, bright open kitchen with loads of cabinet space & convenient kitchen island. Family room located just off the kitchen; great for entertaining. Master bedroom features bay window & master bath features his & her sinks & huge walk-in closet. Step out to the very private backyard & enjoy the cozy outdoor fireplace. Brand New AC Unit. Home is another sparkling clean. Move in ready!!