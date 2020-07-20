All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 20933 N 84TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
20933 N 84TH Drive
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

20933 N 84TH Drive

20933 North 84th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Fletcher Heights
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20933 North 84th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Surprisingly spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a quiet community. Property features include fresh custom paint throughout, brand new neutral carpeting, light, bright open kitchen with loads of cabinet space & convenient kitchen island. Family room located just off the kitchen; great for entertaining. Master bedroom features bay window & master bath features his & her sinks & huge walk-in closet. Step out to the very private backyard & enjoy the cozy outdoor fireplace. Brand New AC Unit. Home is another sparkling clean. Move in ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20933 N 84TH Drive have any available units?
20933 N 84TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 20933 N 84TH Drive have?
Some of 20933 N 84TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20933 N 84TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20933 N 84TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20933 N 84TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20933 N 84TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 20933 N 84TH Drive offer parking?
No, 20933 N 84TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20933 N 84TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20933 N 84TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20933 N 84TH Drive have a pool?
No, 20933 N 84TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20933 N 84TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 20933 N 84TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20933 N 84TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20933 N 84TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College