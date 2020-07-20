20815 N 98TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BOTH BATHS. Backs to Open Space, Brushed Nickel Bath fixtures, Close to 101 and Lake Pleasant. Parking in front for 3rd car or low profile RV, Great Schools! 2.5 car garage with plenty of storage. 4 bed 2 bath, Tile floors in common areas, New carpet in bed rooms. New Paint inside & out. New Roof, Brick paver patio + Covered Kool Deck Patio. Fenced private Pool with 2015 equipment. Vaulted Ceilings and Fans throughout. Water Softener and more. 4th Bedroom can be Den or Office. Kitchen eating area with bay window. Windows have New Sun Screens. Master with soaking tub and separate shower, double sinks and walk in closet. 2016 TRANE HVAC 14 seer, *ONE 15 lb DOG ONLY!* RENT INCLUDES YARD MAINTENANCE! Owner/Agent.