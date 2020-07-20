All apartments in Peoria
Peoria, AZ
20815 N 98TH Avenue
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

20815 N 98TH Avenue

20815 North 98th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20815 North 98th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Parkridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BOTH BATHS. Backs to Open Space, Brushed Nickel Bath fixtures, Close to 101 and Lake Pleasant. Parking in front for 3rd car or low profile RV, Great Schools! 2.5 car garage with plenty of storage. 4 bed 2 bath, Tile floors in common areas, New carpet in bed rooms. New Paint inside & out. New Roof, Brick paver patio + Covered Kool Deck Patio. Fenced private Pool with 2015 equipment. Vaulted Ceilings and Fans throughout. Water Softener and more. 4th Bedroom can be Den or Office. Kitchen eating area with bay window. Windows have New Sun Screens. Master with soaking tub and separate shower, double sinks and walk in closet. 2016 TRANE HVAC 14 seer, *ONE 15 lb DOG ONLY!* RENT INCLUDES YARD MAINTENANCE! Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20815 N 98TH Avenue have any available units?
20815 N 98TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 20815 N 98TH Avenue have?
Some of 20815 N 98TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20815 N 98TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20815 N 98TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20815 N 98TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 20815 N 98TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 20815 N 98TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20815 N 98TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 20815 N 98TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20815 N 98TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20815 N 98TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 20815 N 98TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 20815 N 98TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20815 N 98TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20815 N 98TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20815 N 98TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
