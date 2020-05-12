20432 N 109TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous, unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath LAKESIDE home on cul de sac lot. This home is lovely. 2 large living spaces - formal living/dining, plus bright kitchen, family and breakfast nook with stunning lake views. Kitchen is large with plenty of cabinets and lovely granite counters and breakfast bar. Large backyard with gazebo BBQ and patio area, covered patio and personal access to the walk path along the lake. You must see these gorgeous panoramic lake views! Age restricted community - one occupant must be 55+ and no occupants under 18 years of age permitted. No cats. Tenant is responsible for maintaining landscaping.