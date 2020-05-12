All apartments in Peoria
20432 N 109TH Drive

20432 North 109th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20432 North 109th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85373
Ventana Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous, unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath LAKESIDE home on cul de sac lot. This home is lovely. 2 large living spaces - formal living/dining, plus bright kitchen, family and breakfast nook with stunning lake views. Kitchen is large with plenty of cabinets and lovely granite counters and breakfast bar. Large backyard with gazebo BBQ and patio area, covered patio and personal access to the walk path along the lake. You must see these gorgeous panoramic lake views! Age restricted community - one occupant must be 55+ and no occupants under 18 years of age permitted. No cats. Tenant is responsible for maintaining landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20432 N 109TH Drive have any available units?
20432 N 109TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 20432 N 109TH Drive have?
Some of 20432 N 109TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20432 N 109TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20432 N 109TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20432 N 109TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20432 N 109TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 20432 N 109TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20432 N 109TH Drive offers parking.
Does 20432 N 109TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20432 N 109TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20432 N 109TH Drive have a pool?
No, 20432 N 109TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20432 N 109TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 20432 N 109TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20432 N 109TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20432 N 109TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

