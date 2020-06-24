All apartments in Peoria
19980 N 110TH Lane
19980 N 110TH Lane

19980 North 110th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19980 North 110th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85373
Ventana Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
You will have every comfort of a 5 star resort in this Ventana Lakes Vacation home. Property is currently available for Christmas, 2019 & winter 2020 with a 3 month minimum stay and comfortably fits 6 adults. HOA restrictions are age 55+ with no residents under 18 years old. Master bedroom is split with 2 other bedrooms on the opposite side of the home. Have formal dinners, dine on the breakfast bar or casually in the family room or poolside. Beautiful granite appointed bathrooms and kitchen. Heated pool and spa in resort style back yard. Utilities paid up to $200 per month. Any additional for heating of pool/spa will be deducted from security deposit. Guests have access to community pool (walking distance), activities etc with pre-registration. Parking is driveway only. No access to garage but storage provided for personal items

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19980 N 110TH Lane have any available units?
19980 N 110TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 19980 N 110TH Lane have?
Some of 19980 N 110TH Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19980 N 110TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19980 N 110TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19980 N 110TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19980 N 110TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 19980 N 110TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19980 N 110TH Lane offers parking.
Does 19980 N 110TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19980 N 110TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19980 N 110TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19980 N 110TH Lane has a pool.
Does 19980 N 110TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 19980 N 110TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19980 N 110TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19980 N 110TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
