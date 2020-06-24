19980 N 110TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

You will have every comfort of a 5 star resort in this Ventana Lakes Vacation home. Property is currently available for Christmas, 2019 & winter 2020 with a 3 month minimum stay and comfortably fits 6 adults. HOA restrictions are age 55+ with no residents under 18 years old. Master bedroom is split with 2 other bedrooms on the opposite side of the home. Have formal dinners, dine on the breakfast bar or casually in the family room or poolside. Beautiful granite appointed bathrooms and kitchen. Heated pool and spa in resort style back yard. Utilities paid up to $200 per month. Any additional for heating of pool/spa will be deducted from security deposit. Guests have access to community pool (walking distance), activities etc with pre-registration. Parking is driveway only. No access to garage but storage provided for personal items