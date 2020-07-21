All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 19405 N 83RD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
19405 N 83RD Drive
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM

19405 N 83RD Drive

19405 North 83rd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19405 North 83rd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Completely furnished and immaculate townhouse in the beautiful community of Westbrook Village. Tastefully decorated in Southwestern decor and missing nothing! Shutters on all the windows, two dining tables, King bed in MB and Queen Murphy bed in 2nd bedroom, Low maintenance back patio/yard with barbecue and patio furniture. Everything you need just bring your clothes!Rent includes access to the activities/recreation center-pool, spa, tennis, fitness center etc.Garage has built in storage cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19405 N 83RD Drive have any available units?
19405 N 83RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 19405 N 83RD Drive have?
Some of 19405 N 83RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19405 N 83RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19405 N 83RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19405 N 83RD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19405 N 83RD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 19405 N 83RD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19405 N 83RD Drive offers parking.
Does 19405 N 83RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19405 N 83RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19405 N 83RD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19405 N 83RD Drive has a pool.
Does 19405 N 83RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 19405 N 83RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19405 N 83RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19405 N 83RD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College