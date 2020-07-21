19405 N 83RD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Completely furnished and immaculate townhouse in the beautiful community of Westbrook Village. Tastefully decorated in Southwestern decor and missing nothing! Shutters on all the windows, two dining tables, King bed in MB and Queen Murphy bed in 2nd bedroom, Low maintenance back patio/yard with barbecue and patio furniture. Everything you need just bring your clothes!Rent includes access to the activities/recreation center-pool, spa, tennis, fitness center etc.Garage has built in storage cabinets.