18237 N 87th Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA~CLOSE TO THE 101*** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1236 square feet and is located in Peoria. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with pantry, master bedroom with 2 closets & one is a walk in, ceiling fans, carpet & ceramic tile flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups inside the garage. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener and covered patio.



Cross Streets: 101/Union Hills

Directions: From the 101 take the Union Hills exit and turn West, Left onto 87th Avenue, Right onto John Cabot Road, Right onto 87th Drive to property



(RLNE3510890)