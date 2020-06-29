All apartments in Peoria
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

18237 N 87th Drive

18237 North 87th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18237 North 87th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA~CLOSE TO THE 101*** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1236 square feet and is located in Peoria. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with pantry, master bedroom with 2 closets & one is a walk in, ceiling fans, carpet & ceramic tile flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups inside the garage. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener and covered patio.

Cross Streets: 101/Union Hills
Directions: From the 101 take the Union Hills exit and turn West, Left onto 87th Avenue, Right onto John Cabot Road, Right onto 87th Drive to property

(RLNE3510890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18237 N 87th Drive have any available units?
18237 N 87th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 18237 N 87th Drive have?
Some of 18237 N 87th Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18237 N 87th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18237 N 87th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18237 N 87th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18237 N 87th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 18237 N 87th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18237 N 87th Drive offers parking.
Does 18237 N 87th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18237 N 87th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18237 N 87th Drive have a pool?
No, 18237 N 87th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18237 N 87th Drive have accessible units?
No, 18237 N 87th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18237 N 87th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18237 N 87th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
