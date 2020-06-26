17441 N 84th Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely Peoria home is absolutely immaculate and ready for move in now! Modified to be fully ADA compliant and wheelchair accessible. No HOA! Features include unique tile floors throughout (no carpet), granite counters, fresh two-tone paint, matching black appliances, full size washer and dryer, tons of garage cabinets, ceiling fans throughout, sun screens for added efficiency, RV gate with concrete slab, covered patio and beautifully designed desert landscaping with two fruit trees and super low maintenance. The master suite boasts two closets including a walk-in with organizer, walk-in shower, double entry doors and dual sinks. Brand new A/C for nice cold air all summer long!



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply. Inquire before applying.