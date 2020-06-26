All apartments in Peoria
17441 N 84th Dr.
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

17441 N 84th Dr

17441 North 84th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17441 North 84th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely Peoria home is absolutely immaculate and ready for move in now! Modified to be fully ADA compliant and wheelchair accessible. No HOA! Features include unique tile floors throughout (no carpet), granite counters, fresh two-tone paint, matching black appliances, full size washer and dryer, tons of garage cabinets, ceiling fans throughout, sun screens for added efficiency, RV gate with concrete slab, covered patio and beautifully designed desert landscaping with two fruit trees and super low maintenance. The master suite boasts two closets including a walk-in with organizer, walk-in shower, double entry doors and dual sinks. Brand new A/C for nice cold air all summer long!

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply. Inquire before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17441 N 84th Dr have any available units?
17441 N 84th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 17441 N 84th Dr have?
Some of 17441 N 84th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17441 N 84th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17441 N 84th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17441 N 84th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17441 N 84th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17441 N 84th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17441 N 84th Dr offers parking.
Does 17441 N 84th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17441 N 84th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17441 N 84th Dr have a pool?
No, 17441 N 84th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17441 N 84th Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 17441 N 84th Dr has accessible units.
Does 17441 N 84th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17441 N 84th Dr has units with dishwashers.

