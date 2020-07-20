16241 N 91ST Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Enjoy low maintenance living in a great Peoria community. Closely located to area schools, shopping and freeways. This home is move-in ready. Vaulted ceilings, and open floor plan make this home feel much larger. Master Bedroom is split from the others, and features a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Kitchen is open to living area, and offers lots of cabinets and pantry. A very nice home in sought after Arrowhead area. See it soon - it will not last long!