Peoria, AZ
16241 N 91ST Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:11 PM

16241 N 91ST Drive

16241 North 91st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16241 North 91st Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy low maintenance living in a great Peoria community. Closely located to area schools, shopping and freeways. This home is move-in ready. Vaulted ceilings, and open floor plan make this home feel much larger. Master Bedroom is split from the others, and features a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Kitchen is open to living area, and offers lots of cabinets and pantry. A very nice home in sought after Arrowhead area. See it soon - it will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16241 N 91ST Drive have any available units?
16241 N 91ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 16241 N 91ST Drive have?
Some of 16241 N 91ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16241 N 91ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16241 N 91ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16241 N 91ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16241 N 91ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 16241 N 91ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16241 N 91ST Drive offers parking.
Does 16241 N 91ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16241 N 91ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16241 N 91ST Drive have a pool?
No, 16241 N 91ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16241 N 91ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 16241 N 91ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16241 N 91ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16241 N 91ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
