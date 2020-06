Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 2,200 square foot home with four bedrooms and 2 full baths walking distance to Peoria Sports Complex & Arrowhead Mall (0.7 miles). 10 minutes from Westgate and the home of the Coyotes and Cardinals. Updated kitchen with large island that is fully stocked with everything you need to cook even the largest of meals. Great pool and BBQ for gatherings or just plan relaxing!!! This home is KID FRIENDLY with two high chairs, two cribs and completely safety proofed!!!