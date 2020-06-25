All apartments in Peoria
15683 North 79th Drive
15683 North 79th Drive

15683 North 79th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15683 North 79th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
dog park
basketball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
pool
Enter off of Greenway to see this amazing 2 Story home with laminate wood flooring, carpets in the bedrooms, and neutral colors throughout. Private backyard with little landscaping needed, A community dog run, basketball courts, and two community pools. This home has a fresh and modern feel to it that you will love! Trash and landscaping included in rental amount.

Pets upon owner approval.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call at 480.267.6126
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15683 North 79th Drive have any available units?
15683 North 79th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 15683 North 79th Drive have?
Some of 15683 North 79th Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15683 North 79th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15683 North 79th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15683 North 79th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15683 North 79th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15683 North 79th Drive offer parking?
No, 15683 North 79th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15683 North 79th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15683 North 79th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15683 North 79th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15683 North 79th Drive has a pool.
Does 15683 North 79th Drive have accessible units?
No, 15683 North 79th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15683 North 79th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15683 North 79th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
