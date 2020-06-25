15683 North 79th Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool dog park basketball court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park pool

Enter off of Greenway to see this amazing 2 Story home with laminate wood flooring, carpets in the bedrooms, and neutral colors throughout. Private backyard with little landscaping needed, A community dog run, basketball courts, and two community pools. This home has a fresh and modern feel to it that you will love! Trash and landscaping included in rental amount.



Pets upon owner approval.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call at 480.267.6126

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.