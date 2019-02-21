All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 13635 W Jesse Red Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
13635 W Jesse Red Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:46 PM

13635 W Jesse Red Drive

13635 West Jesse Red Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13635 West Jesse Red Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful home with incredible yard. This home offers large kitchen with granite bar and open great room and separate full dining room. Tile and wood floors, upgraded cabinets, counters and appliances. Maytag washer and dryer included. Amazing low maintenance yard with built in BBQ, custom fire pit with seating, grassy turf, covered and uncovered brick patio. Absolutely the best master bathroom with large floating bathtub and separate shower and giant walk in closet. Second bathroom is also premium with full tub and double sink, and is located near another over sized bedroom with separate hallway for privacy. Vistancia offers extensive community features, 2 swimming pools, walking paths, community events and award winning schools. Dogs are welcome, no cats allowed. Long term lease preferred. This is a Renters Warehouse listing. For a showing paste the following link into your browser. https://showmojo.com/d577aefe5f/gallery Malissa Miranda Renters warehouse. 520-245-3282

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13635 W Jesse Red Drive have any available units?
13635 W Jesse Red Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13635 W Jesse Red Drive have?
Some of 13635 W Jesse Red Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13635 W Jesse Red Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13635 W Jesse Red Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13635 W Jesse Red Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13635 W Jesse Red Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13635 W Jesse Red Drive offer parking?
No, 13635 W Jesse Red Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13635 W Jesse Red Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13635 W Jesse Red Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13635 W Jesse Red Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13635 W Jesse Red Drive has a pool.
Does 13635 W Jesse Red Drive have accessible units?
No, 13635 W Jesse Red Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13635 W Jesse Red Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13635 W Jesse Red Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College