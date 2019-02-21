13635 W Jesse Red Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator fire pit pool bbq/grill

Beautiful home with incredible yard. This home offers large kitchen with granite bar and open great room and separate full dining room. Tile and wood floors, upgraded cabinets, counters and appliances. Maytag washer and dryer included. Amazing low maintenance yard with built in BBQ, custom fire pit with seating, grassy turf, covered and uncovered brick patio. Absolutely the best master bathroom with large floating bathtub and separate shower and giant walk in closet. Second bathroom is also premium with full tub and double sink, and is located near another over sized bedroom with separate hallway for privacy. Vistancia offers extensive community features, 2 swimming pools, walking paths, community events and award winning schools. Dogs are welcome, no cats allowed. Long term lease preferred. This is a Renters Warehouse listing. For a showing paste the following link into your browser. https://showmojo.com/d577aefe5f/gallery Malissa Miranda Renters warehouse. 520-245-3282