Peoria, AZ
13182 N 93RD Avenue
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

13182 N 93RD Avenue

13182 North 93rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13182 North 93rd Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Come check out this fantastic home just waiting for you to call it home. Upgraded cabinets with granite countertops, split floor plan, upgraded flooring, covered patio and low maintenance landscaping. Easy access to the 101 and P83 (Peoria's restaurant, stadium and shopping corridor). Looking to go to a Cardinals or a Coyotes game, they are just a few miles away. Close to hospitals and specialty medical facilities. Peoria's Rio Vista Community Park is close by with a fishing lake, fitness center, walking and biking paths, splash pads, ramadas for parties and sports fields. Come take a look and fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13182 N 93RD Avenue have any available units?
13182 N 93RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13182 N 93RD Avenue have?
Some of 13182 N 93RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13182 N 93RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13182 N 93RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13182 N 93RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13182 N 93RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 13182 N 93RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13182 N 93RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 13182 N 93RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13182 N 93RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13182 N 93RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 13182 N 93RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13182 N 93RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13182 N 93RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13182 N 93RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13182 N 93RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
