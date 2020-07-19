All apartments in Peoria
12826 W MAYA Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12826 W MAYA Way

12826 W Maya Wy · No Longer Available
Location

12826 W Maya Wy, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
55+, Gated Community FULLY FURNISHED 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath + Den home is in immaculate condition. Cozy courtyard that leads you to the inside of this beautiful open floor plan. This eat in kitchen offers granite countertops, pendant lighting, under cabinet lighting, breakfast bar, including an island, also front courtyard access with sliding door. This beauty offers many upgraded items such as the flooring, interior doors, fixtures, bathrooms, custom window valences and upgraded blinds. Built in cabinets, work space and epoxy floor in garage. Custom built in seating benches, fire pit and built in BBQ when you escape to relax in your backyard. This is a No Pet property. Seasonal Pricing in effect! Seasonal Pricing
Jan. - April Rent = $3000 / Security Deposit = $2750
May - Sept. Rent = $1550 / Security Deposit = $1300
Oct.-Dec. Rent = $2395 / Security Deposit = $2145
Cleaning Fee = $250 (Always)

Click APPLY NOW! $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application earnest deposit is due within 48 hours.

Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12826 W MAYA Way have any available units?
12826 W MAYA Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12826 W MAYA Way have?
Some of 12826 W MAYA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12826 W MAYA Way currently offering any rent specials?
12826 W MAYA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12826 W MAYA Way pet-friendly?
No, 12826 W MAYA Way is not pet friendly.
Does 12826 W MAYA Way offer parking?
Yes, 12826 W MAYA Way offers parking.
Does 12826 W MAYA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12826 W MAYA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12826 W MAYA Way have a pool?
No, 12826 W MAYA Way does not have a pool.
Does 12826 W MAYA Way have accessible units?
No, 12826 W MAYA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12826 W MAYA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12826 W MAYA Way has units with dishwashers.
