Peoria, AZ
12503 W RED HAWK Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

12503 W RED HAWK Drive

12503 West Red Hawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12503 West Red Hawk Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFUL, Immaculate Home in gated community of Vistancia Village. This home has every upgrade imaginable! Spacious Chef's kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tons of designer cabinets, pot rack. Separate dining + bar area! Master suite is large with great closet space, soaking tub, tile surround walk-in shower and beautiful vanities.Outdoor space can't be beat! No neighbors behind you, just pristine desert views. Beautiful pool, built in BBQ with fridge, large covered patio.Includes pool service and landscape maintenance!Come see this one today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12503 W RED HAWK Drive have any available units?
12503 W RED HAWK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12503 W RED HAWK Drive have?
Some of 12503 W RED HAWK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12503 W RED HAWK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12503 W RED HAWK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12503 W RED HAWK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12503 W RED HAWK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12503 W RED HAWK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12503 W RED HAWK Drive offers parking.
Does 12503 W RED HAWK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12503 W RED HAWK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12503 W RED HAWK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12503 W RED HAWK Drive has a pool.
Does 12503 W RED HAWK Drive have accessible units?
No, 12503 W RED HAWK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12503 W RED HAWK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12503 W RED HAWK Drive has units with dishwashers.
