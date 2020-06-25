12503 W RED HAWK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL, Immaculate Home in gated community of Vistancia Village. This home has every upgrade imaginable! Spacious Chef's kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tons of designer cabinets, pot rack. Separate dining + bar area! Master suite is large with great closet space, soaking tub, tile surround walk-in shower and beautiful vanities.Outdoor space can't be beat! No neighbors behind you, just pristine desert views. Beautiful pool, built in BBQ with fridge, large covered patio.Includes pool service and landscape maintenance!Come see this one today!