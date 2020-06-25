All apartments in Peoria
12439 W Morning Vista Ln
12439 W Morning Vista Ln

12439 W Morning Vista Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12439 W Morning Vista Ln, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW! $2500 Charming 2 bedroom FULLY FURNISHED WITH WIFI + DEN, 2 bathroom home in the highly sought after gated community of Tapestry. This home features a very functional floorplan with ample kitchen space that overlooks the living room. Elegant fireplace in the family room. Fully landscaped front and backyard with grass and large covered patio. This home is within walking distance to community pools, Mountain Vista Club, indoor basketball courts and tennis courts. Paverstone streets line this unique neighborhood in Vistancia. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT $125 admin fee, DEPOST BASED ON SEASON

***No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income.
All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12439 W Morning Vista Ln have any available units?
12439 W Morning Vista Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12439 W Morning Vista Ln have?
Some of 12439 W Morning Vista Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12439 W Morning Vista Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12439 W Morning Vista Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12439 W Morning Vista Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12439 W Morning Vista Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12439 W Morning Vista Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12439 W Morning Vista Ln offers parking.
Does 12439 W Morning Vista Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12439 W Morning Vista Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12439 W Morning Vista Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12439 W Morning Vista Ln has a pool.
Does 12439 W Morning Vista Ln have accessible units?
No, 12439 W Morning Vista Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12439 W Morning Vista Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12439 W Morning Vista Ln has units with dishwashers.
