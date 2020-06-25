12439 W Morning Vista Ln

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! $2500 Charming 2 bedroom FULLY FURNISHED WITH WIFI + DEN, 2 bathroom home in the highly sought after gated community of Tapestry. This home features a very functional floorplan with ample kitchen space that overlooks the living room. Elegant fireplace in the family room. Fully landscaped front and backyard with grass and large covered patio. This home is within walking distance to community pools, Mountain Vista Club, indoor basketball courts and tennis courts. Paverstone streets line this unique neighborhood in Vistancia. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT $125 admin fee, DEPOST BASED ON SEASON



***No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income.

All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS***