Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
12402 W Morning Vista Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12402 W Morning Vista Ln

12402 W Morning Vista Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12402 W Morning Vista Ln, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
FULLY FURNISHED GORGEOUS FORMER TW LEWIS MODEL HOME with 2960 SF, 4br, 3.5ba, , POOL & SOLAR PANELS in gated Tapestry in master planned Vistancia. EVERYTHING is an UPGRADE, even the streets are lined with pavers! This amazing home has every feature you could want! And, it's literally a quick walk to the Vistancia's 15,000-square-foot Mountain Vista Club. Travertine floors, granite counters, built-in spacious refrigerator, built-in floor-to-ceiling wine pantry,. high speed internet and premium channels (HBO, Starz, Showtime, and Cinemax) Summer rate is $2500 winter rate $3200 HOA rules 3 month minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

