12402 W Morning Vista Ln

FULLY FURNISHED GORGEOUS FORMER TW LEWIS MODEL HOME with 2960 SF, 4br, 3.5ba, , POOL & SOLAR PANELS in gated Tapestry in master planned Vistancia. EVERYTHING is an UPGRADE, even the streets are lined with pavers! This amazing home has every feature you could want! And, it's literally a quick walk to the Vistancia's 15,000-square-foot Mountain Vista Club. Travertine floors, granite counters, built-in spacious refrigerator, built-in floor-to-ceiling wine pantry,. high speed internet and premium channels (HBO, Starz, Showtime, and Cinemax) Summer rate is $2500 winter rate $3200 HOA rules 3 month minimum