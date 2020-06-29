12101 N. 69th Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5fe69420fb ----

This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has tile throughout and wood laminate in all bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walking closet and master bathroom comes with separate shower and tub as well as double sinks.

All appliances for tenant\'s convenience including washer and washer.



NO Pets are permitted on this property



Move in costs include: first months rent $1295; Security Deposit $1295, Admin Fee $250; plus applicable city taxes.



Call 480.725.1225 to set an appointment to view this property.