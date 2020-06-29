All apartments in Peoria
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
12101 N. 69th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12101 N. 69th Ave

12101 North 69th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12101 North 69th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5fe69420fb ----
This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has tile throughout and wood laminate in all bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walking closet and master bathroom comes with separate shower and tub as well as double sinks.
All appliances for tenant\'s convenience including washer and washer.

NO Pets are permitted on this property

Move in costs include: first months rent $1295; Security Deposit $1295, Admin Fee $250; plus applicable city taxes.

Call 480.725.1225 to set an appointment to view this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12101 N. 69th Ave have any available units?
12101 N. 69th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 12101 N. 69th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12101 N. 69th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12101 N. 69th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12101 N. 69th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12101 N. 69th Ave offer parking?
No, 12101 N. 69th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12101 N. 69th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12101 N. 69th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12101 N. 69th Ave have a pool?
No, 12101 N. 69th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12101 N. 69th Ave have accessible units?
No, 12101 N. 69th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12101 N. 69th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12101 N. 69th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12101 N. 69th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12101 N. 69th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
