Peoria, AZ
10927 W. Alice Ave.
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

10927 W. Alice Ave.

10927 West Alice Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10927 West Alice Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Country Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA NEAR WESTGATE** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1590 square feet and is located in Peoria. The interior features a great room with a fireplace, eat in kitchen with a pantry, den, master suite with 2 closets which 1 is a walk in closet & also has a private exit to back yard and double sinks in the bathroom, bedroom 2 also has a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and easy maintenance landscaping.

Cross Street: 107th Avenue/Olive Ave
Directions: West on Olive - left on 109th Ave - right on Puget - left on 109th Ave - right on Alice Avenue to the home on the Left

(RLNE2273063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10927 W. Alice Ave. have any available units?
10927 W. Alice Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10927 W. Alice Ave. have?
Some of 10927 W. Alice Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10927 W. Alice Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10927 W. Alice Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10927 W. Alice Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 10927 W. Alice Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10927 W. Alice Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10927 W. Alice Ave. offers parking.
Does 10927 W. Alice Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10927 W. Alice Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10927 W. Alice Ave. have a pool?
No, 10927 W. Alice Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10927 W. Alice Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10927 W. Alice Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10927 W. Alice Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10927 W. Alice Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

