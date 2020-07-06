10927 W. Alice Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA NEAR WESTGATE** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1590 square feet and is located in Peoria. The interior features a great room with a fireplace, eat in kitchen with a pantry, den, master suite with 2 closets which 1 is a walk in closet & also has a private exit to back yard and double sinks in the bathroom, bedroom 2 also has a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and easy maintenance landscaping.



Cross Street: 107th Avenue/Olive Ave

Directions: West on Olive - left on 109th Ave - right on Puget - left on 109th Ave - right on Alice Avenue to the home on the Left



