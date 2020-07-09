10827 West Avenida Del Rey

Amenities

Beautiful 4-bedroom home with a Den/office. This home has 2 full baths with double sinks. Master bathroom has a gorgeous oversized bathtub plus a walk-in shower.

Spacious kitchen with Granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Upgraded carpet in bedrooms and gorgeous ceramic tile throughout the home. Backyard is a plus with pavers and synthetic turf.

This home is a must see...

Washer and Dryer is available but will not be warranted for repairs..

Renting for 1,695 plus 1.8% city of Peoria tax and

Deposit is 1,695 plus a $200 lease administration fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.