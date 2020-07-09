All apartments in Peoria
Last updated October 28 2019 at 9:07 PM

10827 West Avenida Del Rey

10827 West Avenida Del Rey · No Longer Available
Location

10827 West Avenida Del Rey, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4-bedroom home with a Den/office. This home has 2 full baths with double sinks. Master bathroom has a gorgeous oversized bathtub plus a walk-in shower.
Spacious kitchen with Granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Upgraded carpet in bedrooms and gorgeous ceramic tile throughout the home. Backyard is a plus with pavers and synthetic turf.
This home is a must see...
Washer and Dryer is available but will not be warranted for repairs..
Renting for 1,695 plus 1.8% city of Peoria tax and
Deposit is 1,695 plus a $200 lease administration fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10827 West Avenida Del Rey have any available units?
10827 West Avenida Del Rey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10827 West Avenida Del Rey have?
Some of 10827 West Avenida Del Rey's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10827 West Avenida Del Rey currently offering any rent specials?
10827 West Avenida Del Rey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10827 West Avenida Del Rey pet-friendly?
No, 10827 West Avenida Del Rey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10827 West Avenida Del Rey offer parking?
No, 10827 West Avenida Del Rey does not offer parking.
Does 10827 West Avenida Del Rey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10827 West Avenida Del Rey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10827 West Avenida Del Rey have a pool?
No, 10827 West Avenida Del Rey does not have a pool.
Does 10827 West Avenida Del Rey have accessible units?
No, 10827 West Avenida Del Rey does not have accessible units.
Does 10827 West Avenida Del Rey have units with dishwashers?
No, 10827 West Avenida Del Rey does not have units with dishwashers.

