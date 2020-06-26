All apartments in Peoria
10752 W Rowel Rd
10752 W Rowel Rd

10752 W Rowel Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10752 W Rowel Rd, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular 4 bedroom 2 bathroom plus office home in ideal location just for you! This home has all the right upgrades you've looked for! Open and spacious living and dinning area with stunning kitchen. Kitchen features include plenty of cabinet space, kitchen island, walk-in pantry and tons of counter space. Roomy master bedroom showcases master bathroom with double sinks. Backyard includes covered patio area. Plus, home is located near shopping and dinning. This crisp and clean home won't last! Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10752 W Rowel Rd have any available units?
10752 W Rowel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10752 W Rowel Rd have?
Some of 10752 W Rowel Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10752 W Rowel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10752 W Rowel Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10752 W Rowel Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10752 W Rowel Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10752 W Rowel Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10752 W Rowel Rd offers parking.
Does 10752 W Rowel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10752 W Rowel Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10752 W Rowel Rd have a pool?
No, 10752 W Rowel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10752 W Rowel Rd have accessible units?
No, 10752 W Rowel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10752 W Rowel Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10752 W Rowel Rd has units with dishwashers.
