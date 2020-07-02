10734 W RUTH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is just minutes from the 101 freeway, Westgate, parks, shopping, dining and more! Perfect for individuals or families stationed at Luke Force Base which is just 5 miles away. You will love this quiet little community located adjacent to the Country Meadows golf course. Nice, open floor plan with a big kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space and a formal dining area. Split master bedroom with a full master bath and walk-in closet. Private backyard with covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping in front and back yards.