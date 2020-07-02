All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 10734 W RUTH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
10734 W RUTH Avenue
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:55 PM

10734 W RUTH Avenue

10734 West Ruth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10734 West Ruth Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Country Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is just minutes from the 101 freeway, Westgate, parks, shopping, dining and more! Perfect for individuals or families stationed at Luke Force Base which is just 5 miles away. You will love this quiet little community located adjacent to the Country Meadows golf course. Nice, open floor plan with a big kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space and a formal dining area. Split master bedroom with a full master bath and walk-in closet. Private backyard with covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping in front and back yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10734 W RUTH Avenue have any available units?
10734 W RUTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10734 W RUTH Avenue have?
Some of 10734 W RUTH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10734 W RUTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10734 W RUTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10734 W RUTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10734 W RUTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10734 W RUTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10734 W RUTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 10734 W RUTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10734 W RUTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10734 W RUTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 10734 W RUTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10734 W RUTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10734 W RUTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10734 W RUTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10734 W RUTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College