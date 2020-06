Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location! Close to the new shops and restaurants and highly desirable Basis School, this single level 3 bedroom/2bath home will not be on the market long. Good access to freeways for an easy commute. No HOA, 2 car garage, no homes behind.