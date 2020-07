Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Peoria with both indoor and outdoor living areas. The home features a large Arizona room, built-in bbq, and private swimming pool with spa to cool off on those hot summer days . Tile flooring throughout and sunscreens also help keep utility bills low. You won't be disappointed, won't last long. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS