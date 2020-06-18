10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Currently available July-Dec/2019. . Stunning 3 bed+office furnished rental! Great location just off 107th/Deer Valley. Vacation backyard with private pool and water feature, fire pit and gas grill. Large master bedroom with sitting area and pool views. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and staggered cabinets. Large living area with 70' TV, surround sound, and electric fireplace. Casual 8 person dining area. 3 car garage with storage cabinets. Beautiful front and backyard landscaping included in rent along with all utilities!