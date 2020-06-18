All apartments in Peoria
10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W

10523 West Desert Star Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10523 West Desert Star Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Currently available July-Dec/2019. . Stunning 3 bed+office furnished rental! Great location just off 107th/Deer Valley. Vacation backyard with private pool and water feature, fire pit and gas grill. Large master bedroom with sitting area and pool views. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and staggered cabinets. Large living area with 70' TV, surround sound, and electric fireplace. Casual 8 person dining area. 3 car garage with storage cabinets. Beautiful front and backyard landscaping included in rent along with all utilities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W have any available units?
10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W have?
Some of 10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W currently offering any rent specials?
10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W pet-friendly?
No, 10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W offer parking?
Yes, 10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W offers parking.
Does 10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W have a pool?
Yes, 10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W has a pool.
Does 10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W have accessible units?
No, 10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W does not have accessible units.
Does 10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10523 W DESERT STAR Lane W has units with dishwashers.
