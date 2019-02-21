10388 W BURNETT Road

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY Furnished, Charming home in Peoria! Newer flooring and paint throughout! *Corian countertops in kitchen along with newer, upgraded stainless steel appliances *Both bedrooms have queen beds *Spacious master bathroom with double sinks! The Ventana Lakes Community boasts Walking paths, 4 heated Pools/spas, Fitness center, Library, Sport Courts and more! This is a 3 bedroom home, but 3rd bedroom CANNOT be used by tenant. Landlord is using as storage along with some cabinets in garage.High season rent= $2500 (Oct-April) Low season rent= $1400 (May-Sept)