Peoria, AZ
10388 W BURNETT Road
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

10388 W BURNETT Road

10388 West Burnett Road · No Longer Available
Location

10388 West Burnett Road, Peoria, AZ 85382
Ventana Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFULLY Furnished, Charming home in Peoria! Newer flooring and paint throughout! *Corian countertops in kitchen along with newer, upgraded stainless steel appliances *Both bedrooms have queen beds *Spacious master bathroom with double sinks! The Ventana Lakes Community boasts Walking paths, 4 heated Pools/spas, Fitness center, Library, Sport Courts and more! This is a 3 bedroom home, but 3rd bedroom CANNOT be used by tenant. Landlord is using as storage along with some cabinets in garage.High season rent= $2500 (Oct-April) Low season rent= $1400 (May-Sept)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10388 W BURNETT Road have any available units?
10388 W BURNETT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10388 W BURNETT Road have?
Some of 10388 W BURNETT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10388 W BURNETT Road currently offering any rent specials?
10388 W BURNETT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10388 W BURNETT Road pet-friendly?
No, 10388 W BURNETT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10388 W BURNETT Road offer parking?
Yes, 10388 W BURNETT Road offers parking.
Does 10388 W BURNETT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10388 W BURNETT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10388 W BURNETT Road have a pool?
Yes, 10388 W BURNETT Road has a pool.
Does 10388 W BURNETT Road have accessible units?
No, 10388 W BURNETT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10388 W BURNETT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10388 W BURNETT Road has units with dishwashers.
