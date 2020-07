Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely stunning home- GREAT LOCATION and Price in a wonderful neighborhood! The home has brand new floors and new carpet in bedrooms. 3 bed/2 bath home ready for immediate move in. Split floorplan, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, 2 inch wood blinds throughout the home. Private backyard with mature landscaping. Two car garage, workshop area, and water softener system. Also Fresh New paint this is a renters dream.