Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated patio / balcony cable included carpet microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Making Renew 3030 your home is the first step to a life of relaxation in the ideal Mesa location! This restyled community provides easy access to US 60 and AZ Loop 202 and is just minutes away from AZ Loop 101, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, and many resorts. Residents enjoy the convenience of the Valley Metro Light-Rail expansion plus the wide variety of shopping at Mesa Grand and Mesa Riverview Shopping Centers, hiking at The Tonto National Forest or Usery Mountain Regional Park, and tubing down the Salt River. Our apartment homes are equipped with black appliances, updated cabinetry, brushed nickel lighting, and washers & dryers. You'll be delighted with our amenities that include a relaxing swimming pool, picnic area with grill, a state-of-the-art fitness center, bark park and so much more! At Renew 3030, we provide more than a place to live; we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!