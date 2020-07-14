All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like ReNew 3030.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
ReNew 3030
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ReNew 3030

Open Now until 6pm
3030 E Broadway Rd · (480) 712-4208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Summer Savings --- $1000 off when you move in by 7/31/2020 and sign a 6-12 month lease. Limited time offer, apply today!
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3030 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204
Meadowgreen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 241 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 133 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 805 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew 3030.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
patio / balcony
cable included
carpet
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Making Renew 3030 your home is the first step to a life of relaxation in the ideal Mesa location! This restyled community provides easy access to US 60 and AZ Loop 202 and is just minutes away from AZ Loop 101, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, and many resorts. Residents enjoy the convenience of the Valley Metro Light-Rail expansion plus the wide variety of shopping at Mesa Grand and Mesa Riverview Shopping Centers, hiking at The Tonto National Forest or Usery Mountain Regional Park, and tubing down the Salt River. Our apartment homes are equipped with black appliances, updated cabinetry, brushed nickel lighting, and washers & dryers. You'll be delighted with our amenities that include a relaxing swimming pool, picnic area with grill, a state-of-the-art fitness center, bark park and so much more! At Renew 3030, we provide more than a place to live; we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personal tour and open the door to a new way of living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow.
Parking Details: 1 covered.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew 3030 have any available units?
ReNew 3030 has 4 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does ReNew 3030 have?
Some of ReNew 3030's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew 3030 currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew 3030 is offering the following rent specials: Summer Savings --- $1000 off when you move in by 7/31/2020 and sign a 6-12 month lease. Limited time offer, apply today!
Is ReNew 3030 pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew 3030 is pet friendly.
Does ReNew 3030 offer parking?
Yes, ReNew 3030 offers parking.
Does ReNew 3030 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ReNew 3030 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew 3030 have a pool?
Yes, ReNew 3030 has a pool.
Does ReNew 3030 have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew 3030 has accessible units.
Does ReNew 3030 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew 3030 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in ReNew 3030?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity