ranch west
157 Apartments for rent in Ranch West, Mesa, AZ
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1134 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Craft at Gilbert and Baseline your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Gilbert Heritage District, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
975 sqft
Modern Mesa apartments on a palm tree-filled complex, just south of Superstition Freeway. Carpets, extra storage and walk-in closets. Tennis court, dog park and basketball court.
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,232
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,623
1319 sqft
A lovely building offering an array of pet-friendly apartments. Perks include patios/balconies, air conditioning, a garage, a playground, a pool, bike storage, a 24-hour gym and more.
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$994
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1245 sqft
Peaceful, green community with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and playground. Stylish apartments feature laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony and fireplaces. Credit card payments accepted for easy payment of rent.
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$835
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
725 sqft
The Hamptons in Mesa, AZ has all the ingredients for a vibrant lifestyle. The community is located less than a minute from US 60 and Gilbert Road. Our apartment homes are bright, tastefully finished and pet-friendly.
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$968
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
865 sqft
One- and two-bed spacious apartments just two blocks from Gilbert's Heart of the Heritage District. Fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, private balcony or patio. Fitness center, heated pool, close to good schools.
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Next to Emerald Park and close to food options like In-N-Out burger and Trader Joe's. Units include plush carpeting, walk-in closets and central air. Community offers spa, pool and fitness center.
170 E Guadalupe Road
170 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1455 sqft
Spacious townhome with separate living room and formal dining room & family room with fireplace. Refrigerator, washer & dryer stay. Master bath has double sinks and skylight and large shower.
232 E Merrill Avenue
232 East Merrill Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1172 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,172 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
260 W San Angelo st
260 West San Angelo Street, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1166 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Gilbert. You can't beat the location on this 3 bedroom 2 bath house with easy access to the 60 freeway, and just minutes from the shopping and dinning of downtown Gilbert.
401 E San Pedro Avenue
401 East San Pedro Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,849
1973 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1525 sqft
Great location right in Gilbert Town Square at Gilbert Road and Civic Center Drive. Upscale apartments with modern finishes. Community features a clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool and patio area with outdoor spots for entertaining.
Verona Park
1666 South Extension, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$912
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
956 sqft
Just off US-60 and close to Fiesta Mall, Shoppes at Gilbert Commons and Stonehedge Center. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site.
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$930
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
823 sqft
Large, open floor plans with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site laundry. Outdoor pool and playground. Business center. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs. Resident parking.
544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
961 sqft
A charming community located near fine dining and retail. On-site BBQ area, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Fully equipped kitchens, in-unit washers and dryers and lots of storage. Playground and plenty of green space.
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$865
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
818 sqft
Residents enjoy amenities like a playground, courtyard and grill, and onsite management. Units feature spacious closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and dishwasher. Located minutes from the Escobedo Historic District, off of Country Club Dr.
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,078
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1059 sqft
Just minutes from the Fiesta Mall and Mesa Community College, this property's location has something to make everyone happy. It also features two pools, a fitness center and jacuzzi. Select units have fireplaces.
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
756 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1450 sqft
Everyday luxury in a pet-friendly complex boasting units with laundry, patios, air conditioning and extra storage. Business center, basketball court and clubhouse on site. Enjoy nature at nearby Holmes and Greenfield parks.
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$927
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
943 sqft
Conveniently located on Val Vista just North of the US60, Gentry's Walk puts you in the heart of the best that Mesa and the East Valley has to offer for all your employment, travel, shopping and dining needs.
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1100 sqft
Luxury community with swimming pool, fitness room, basketball court and business center. Each home features a carport, washer/dryer and dishwasher as well as additional storage.
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
Beautifully landscaped and right near Eastern Canal. Luxury, upscale property with spacious layout and fireplaces. Larger patios and balconies. On-site amenities including fitness center, hot tub and updated pool. Near area restaurants and shopping.
Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,212
845 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,121
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1054 sqft
Comfortable kitchen with all appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Hardwood and carpet flooring, fireplace and extra storage space. Pet friendly, carport, business center and conference room.
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Montero at Dana Park combines the advantages of apartment living with the service, quality, and luxury you expect from a resort or a private club.
