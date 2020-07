Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly basketball court business center carport hot tub internet access playground volleyball court

Discover a peaceful lakeside oasis in the exclusive Islands community at Alcove at the Islands. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent sit beside a tranquil man-made lake in Gilbert, AZ. This beautifully maintained residential neighborhood is situated near excellent shopping and dining and is located right outside of Phoenix and Chandler. As a resident of Alcove at the Islands, you will have access to all of the resort-style amenities of The Islands, including a community dock, sand volleyball, basketball, and The Islands Community Park and Recreation Center.