Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Country Park Villas

1248 S Vineyard · (706) 740-4794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$99 Security Deposit on approved credit and rental history!
Location

1248 S Vineyard, Mesa, AZ 85210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 31 · Avail. Jul 20

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 93 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 53 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Park Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
carport
internet access
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Country Park Villas invites you to start your new Mesa lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation. Our apartments for rent in Mesa, give you the perfect combination of comfort at home, and convenience to be out on the town. Here you'll find stunning features and a spectacular location. We offer bedroom floor plans that bring you everything you need at your fingertips. Come home to our Mesa apartments, and experience the first-hand comfort, and amenities built just for you. Dive into life at a location that is nestled near all of the top local attractions. Our Mesa apartments for rent will bring you the beauty of nearby scenery, and the convenience of your local neighborhood. Come enjoy the benefits of city-life, combined with the rewards of high-class apartment living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant over 18 years old
Deposit: Based on Credit $99 to $400
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $150 non-refundable
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $25
restrictions: 40 pounds max. Breed restrictions do apply. See your community office for more details.
Parking Details: Covered lot. 1 cover parking assign per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Country Park Villas have any available units?
Country Park Villas has 10 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Country Park Villas have?
Some of Country Park Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Park Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Country Park Villas is offering the following rent specials: $99 Security Deposit on approved credit and rental history!
Is Country Park Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Park Villas is pet friendly.
Does Country Park Villas offer parking?
Yes, Country Park Villas offers parking.
Does Country Park Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Country Park Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Park Villas have a pool?
Yes, Country Park Villas has a pool.
Does Country Park Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Country Park Villas has accessible units.
Does Country Park Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Park Villas has units with dishwashers.

