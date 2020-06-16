All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

9912 E Forge Ave

9912 East Forge Avenue · (515) 314-9262
Location

9912 East Forge Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1551 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
$1500 per month - Sparkling Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in wonderful Gated community. Walk five doors down to heated community pool and spa. Single level style with open floor plan and split bedrooms. Ceilings are 9' throughout with 4 ceiling fans. Spotless kitchen overlooks large great room and features Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel kitchen appliances included plus washer & dryer in interior laundry room. Enjoy shade on Screened in patio. Heat pump is one year old meaning lower utility cost. Easy-care plank style ceramic flooring in living areas and kitchen. Carpeted bedrooms.

Located near Crismon & Southern, across from Skyline High School and Aquatic Center. Less than a quarter mile from Mountain Vista Medical Center, Post Office, Wells Fargo Bank, Walgreens, Banner Urgent Care, restaurants and shops. Two+ miles to major shopping center on Signal Butte & US 60. Conveniently located to US 60 & SR 202 (Red Mountain & San Tan Freeways). 20 minutes freeway drive to Chandler, downtown Mesa, Tempe, Scottsdale.

Due upon lease signing is Rent plus $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning fee, $325 refundable keys & community gate fob.

To qualify, the applicant must have; a) gross monthly salary earnings of 3 times the rent amount as evidenced on payroll stub, b) stable employment minimum of 1 year same job or same line of work, commissioned employment minimum of 2 years same product/service, c) minimum credit score of 680, d) acceptable landlord references, e) no history of collections, evictions or felonies, in past 10 years, e) two or fewer vehicles, f) No Pets, No Smoking.
Apply here on Avail online. Select and pay for credit report & background check. With application, please submit copies of government issued photo ID (such as drivers license) for all applicants over the age of 18, most recent payroll stubs, and all vehicles year, make, model, color, and tag numbers (required for HOA) that will be located on the property.

***** Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, qualified applicants will be invited to tour the property after review of applications. Please wear a mask during your tour. Disposable gloves will be provided. *****

Thank you for your interest.

Fran Webb-Ronnau, Property Owner & Licensed Agent
Licensed to lease and sell real estate in Arizona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9912 E Forge Ave have any available units?
9912 E Forge Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9912 E Forge Ave have?
Some of 9912 E Forge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9912 E Forge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9912 E Forge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9912 E Forge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9912 E Forge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9912 E Forge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9912 E Forge Ave does offer parking.
Does 9912 E Forge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9912 E Forge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9912 E Forge Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9912 E Forge Ave has a pool.
Does 9912 E Forge Ave have accessible units?
No, 9912 E Forge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9912 E Forge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9912 E Forge Ave has units with dishwashers.
