9912 E Forge Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

$1500 per month - Sparkling Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in wonderful Gated community. Walk five doors down to heated community pool and spa. Single level style with open floor plan and split bedrooms. Ceilings are 9' throughout with 4 ceiling fans. Spotless kitchen overlooks large great room and features Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel kitchen appliances included plus washer & dryer in interior laundry room. Enjoy shade on Screened in patio. Heat pump is one year old meaning lower utility cost. Easy-care plank style ceramic flooring in living areas and kitchen. Carpeted bedrooms.



Located near Crismon & Southern, across from Skyline High School and Aquatic Center. Less than a quarter mile from Mountain Vista Medical Center, Post Office, Wells Fargo Bank, Walgreens, Banner Urgent Care, restaurants and shops. Two+ miles to major shopping center on Signal Butte & US 60. Conveniently located to US 60 & SR 202 (Red Mountain & San Tan Freeways). 20 minutes freeway drive to Chandler, downtown Mesa, Tempe, Scottsdale.



Due upon lease signing is Rent plus $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning fee, $325 refundable keys & community gate fob.



To qualify, the applicant must have; a) gross monthly salary earnings of 3 times the rent amount as evidenced on payroll stub, b) stable employment minimum of 1 year same job or same line of work, commissioned employment minimum of 2 years same product/service, c) minimum credit score of 680, d) acceptable landlord references, e) no history of collections, evictions or felonies, in past 10 years, e) two or fewer vehicles, f) No Pets, No Smoking.

Apply here on Avail online. Select and pay for credit report & background check. With application, please submit copies of government issued photo ID (such as drivers license) for all applicants over the age of 18, most recent payroll stubs, and all vehicles year, make, model, color, and tag numbers (required for HOA) that will be located on the property.



***** Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, qualified applicants will be invited to tour the property after review of applications. Please wear a mask during your tour. Disposable gloves will be provided. *****



Fran Webb-Ronnau, Property Owner & Licensed Agent

