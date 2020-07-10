All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9859 East Forge Avenue

9859 East Forge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9859 East Forge Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Home for rent in Mesa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,204 square feet located in the Crismon Crossing community near Crismon/Southern. This home features a 2 car garage, all new flooring (Tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms), desert landscape. Close to Superstition Freeway, Skyline High School and shopping. Neighborhood is a gated community with pool and green belt areas.
***No Pets Allowed***

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property.

For more information, text/call Barb 602-369-6116.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9859 East Forge Avenue have any available units?
9859 East Forge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 9859 East Forge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9859 East Forge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9859 East Forge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9859 East Forge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9859 East Forge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9859 East Forge Avenue offers parking.
Does 9859 East Forge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9859 East Forge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9859 East Forge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9859 East Forge Avenue has a pool.
Does 9859 East Forge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9859 East Forge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9859 East Forge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9859 East Forge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9859 East Forge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9859 East Forge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

