9859 East Forge Avenue

Amenities

garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pool garage

Home for rent in Mesa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,204 square feet located in the Crismon Crossing community near Crismon/Southern. This home features a 2 car garage, all new flooring (Tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms), desert landscape. Close to Superstition Freeway, Skyline High School and shopping. Neighborhood is a gated community with pool and green belt areas.

***No Pets Allowed***



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property.



For more information, text/call Barb 602-369-6116.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.