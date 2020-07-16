All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 9813 E Inglewood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
9813 E Inglewood Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9813 E Inglewood Circle

9813 East Inglewood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9813 East Inglewood Circle, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
hot tub
No Application Fees! This amazing Santa Fe style home right next to Usery Mountain Park with views of the Superstition Mountains. This home has tons of upgrades throughout including ceiling fans, blinds tile flooring and upgraded neutral carpeting. Tons of living space with large living room, separate dining room and loft. Oversized kitchen included granite counter tops, cherry cabinets, large island, double ovens, gas stove, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, breakfast bar, huge pantry and dining area with mountain views. Master Suite includes huge closet, garden tub, walk-in shower, double sinks, and backyard balcony. Entertainer's backyard with large private pool, spa, fire put, sitting area, covered patio, basketball court, mountain views and RV gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9813 E Inglewood Circle have any available units?
9813 E Inglewood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9813 E Inglewood Circle have?
Some of 9813 E Inglewood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9813 E Inglewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9813 E Inglewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9813 E Inglewood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9813 E Inglewood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9813 E Inglewood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9813 E Inglewood Circle offers parking.
Does 9813 E Inglewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9813 E Inglewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9813 E Inglewood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9813 E Inglewood Circle has a pool.
Does 9813 E Inglewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 9813 E Inglewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9813 E Inglewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9813 E Inglewood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College