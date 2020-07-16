9813 E Inglewood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool hot tub

No Application Fees! This amazing Santa Fe style home right next to Usery Mountain Park with views of the Superstition Mountains. This home has tons of upgrades throughout including ceiling fans, blinds tile flooring and upgraded neutral carpeting. Tons of living space with large living room, separate dining room and loft. Oversized kitchen included granite counter tops, cherry cabinets, large island, double ovens, gas stove, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, breakfast bar, huge pantry and dining area with mountain views. Master Suite includes huge closet, garden tub, walk-in shower, double sinks, and backyard balcony. Entertainer's backyard with large private pool, spa, fire put, sitting area, covered patio, basketball court, mountain views and RV gate.