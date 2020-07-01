9607 E TUPELO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court yoga

Mother-In-Law Suite Home! This home is brand spanking new from top to bottom. The main unit has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a loft with almost 2,250 sqft. The home also has 750 sqft mother-in-law suite attached. Offering a kitchen, living room, master bedroom and full bath. As well as a private entrance to the unit. 2 car attached garage, central ac, covered porch. The master planned community has every amenity imaginable: pools, tennis, pickleball, yoga studio, cycling studio, club house, the list goes on. Tenants can also just rent out the main unit for $2,000 a month, the owner will then use the mother-in-law suite once a month on a weekend. The home is vacant and ready to be shown. Please contact agent for details about showing times.