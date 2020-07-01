All apartments in Mesa
9607 E TUPELO Avenue
9607 E TUPELO Avenue

9607 East Tupelo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9607 East Tupelo Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
yoga
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
yoga
Mother-In-Law Suite Home! This home is brand spanking new from top to bottom. The main unit has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a loft with almost 2,250 sqft. The home also has 750 sqft mother-in-law suite attached. Offering a kitchen, living room, master bedroom and full bath. As well as a private entrance to the unit. 2 car attached garage, central ac, covered porch. The master planned community has every amenity imaginable: pools, tennis, pickleball, yoga studio, cycling studio, club house, the list goes on. Tenants can also just rent out the main unit for $2,000 a month, the owner will then use the mother-in-law suite once a month on a weekend. The home is vacant and ready to be shown. Please contact agent for details about showing times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9607 E TUPELO Avenue have any available units?
9607 E TUPELO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9607 E TUPELO Avenue have?
Some of 9607 E TUPELO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9607 E TUPELO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9607 E TUPELO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9607 E TUPELO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9607 E TUPELO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9607 E TUPELO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9607 E TUPELO Avenue offers parking.
Does 9607 E TUPELO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9607 E TUPELO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9607 E TUPELO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9607 E TUPELO Avenue has a pool.
Does 9607 E TUPELO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9607 E TUPELO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9607 E TUPELO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9607 E TUPELO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

