9557 E TELEMETRY Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage new construction

Be the first to live in this new Meritage home in the amazing community of Eastmark! Four bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Three full bathrooms. Master features roman soaking tub and tiled w/i shower. Wood-plank tile. Carpet in the bedrooms. Neutral two-tone paint, gourmet kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas cooktop, vent hood, huge island. Energy efficient! Three car tandem garage. Desert landscape in front. Back yard will be landscaped by mid-January & will include artificial turf for easy maintenance. See diagram in photos. Side yard features a private courtyard. Check it out! No cats. No smoking. Community features pool, splash pad, parks, close access to freeways & more!