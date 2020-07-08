All apartments in Mesa
9557 E TELEMETRY Drive
Last updated December 30 2019

9557 E TELEMETRY Drive

9557 East Telemetry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9557 East Telemetry Drive, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Be the first to live in this new Meritage home in the amazing community of Eastmark! Four bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Three full bathrooms. Master features roman soaking tub and tiled w/i shower. Wood-plank tile. Carpet in the bedrooms. Neutral two-tone paint, gourmet kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas cooktop, vent hood, huge island. Energy efficient! Three car tandem garage. Desert landscape in front. Back yard will be landscaped by mid-January & will include artificial turf for easy maintenance. See diagram in photos. Side yard features a private courtyard. Check it out! No cats. No smoking. Community features pool, splash pad, parks, close access to freeways & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9557 E TELEMETRY Drive have any available units?
9557 E TELEMETRY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9557 E TELEMETRY Drive have?
Some of 9557 E TELEMETRY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9557 E TELEMETRY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9557 E TELEMETRY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9557 E TELEMETRY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9557 E TELEMETRY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9557 E TELEMETRY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9557 E TELEMETRY Drive offers parking.
Does 9557 E TELEMETRY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9557 E TELEMETRY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9557 E TELEMETRY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9557 E TELEMETRY Drive has a pool.
Does 9557 E TELEMETRY Drive have accessible units?
No, 9557 E TELEMETRY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9557 E TELEMETRY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9557 E TELEMETRY Drive has units with dishwashers.

