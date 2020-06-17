9547 East Tungsten Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in Mesa. Incredible open floor plan with tile in all the right places. Beautiful kitchen with white quartz countertops, dark cabinetry, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and huge island/breakfast bar. The large four-panel door brings the outdoors into the living area. Large bedrooms! Stunning master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in closet, tile garden tub, tile walk-in shower, and separate toilet room. The home comes packaged with a den, pocket office, and laundry room. The backyard is being completely landscaped with turf and rock. 2-car garage with paver driveway. Close to great food and entertainment.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Small pets under 25lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.