All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 9547 East Tungsten Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
9547 East Tungsten Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 6:31 PM

9547 East Tungsten Drive

9547 East Tungsten Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9547 East Tungsten Drive, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in Mesa. Incredible open floor plan with tile in all the right places. Beautiful kitchen with white quartz countertops, dark cabinetry, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and huge island/breakfast bar. The large four-panel door brings the outdoors into the living area. Large bedrooms! Stunning master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in closet, tile garden tub, tile walk-in shower, and separate toilet room. The home comes packaged with a den, pocket office, and laundry room. The backyard is being completely landscaped with turf and rock. 2-car garage with paver driveway. Close to great food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Small pets under 25lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9547 East Tungsten Drive have any available units?
9547 East Tungsten Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9547 East Tungsten Drive have?
Some of 9547 East Tungsten Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9547 East Tungsten Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9547 East Tungsten Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9547 East Tungsten Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9547 East Tungsten Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9547 East Tungsten Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9547 East Tungsten Drive offers parking.
Does 9547 East Tungsten Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9547 East Tungsten Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9547 East Tungsten Drive have a pool?
No, 9547 East Tungsten Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9547 East Tungsten Drive have accessible units?
No, 9547 East Tungsten Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9547 East Tungsten Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9547 East Tungsten Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College