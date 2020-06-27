9540 E TRAVERTINE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 4bd/2.5 bth in new luxury Cadence at Gateway planned community. Ready for immediate move-in. Home includes luxurious touches! Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar & upgraded cabinets. All appliances included. Large carpeted living room. Loft upstairs. Oversized master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom has dual vanity with walk in shower. All bedrooms include walk in closets. No fuss backyard with covered patio. Short distance from The Square that includes parks, 3 pools, fitness center, tennis and much more community . Great location Conveniently located near the 202 Freeeway,shopping,restaurants,entertainment,sports and school.