9528 East Plata Circle

Check out my virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RwTGfmuZacvThis gorgeous home is located safely in a cul-de-sac on a large lot. Located Near Ellsworth and Guadalupe! It features custom paint, vaulted ceilings, and ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen and bathrooms offer upgraded features, including dual sinks in both bathrooms. An RV gate, pool, covered patio, side patio, are just some of the offerings in the generous backyard! Pool Service included in lease price!Contact Angie Oliverson: Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or text (480) 798-3198 Or visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com to see all our available properties.BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU! Our Fee Structure: Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)$225 One Time Management Fee$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"*LICENSED REALTOR**ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,743.75, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.