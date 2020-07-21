All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 23 2019

9528 East Plata Circle

9528 East Plata Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9528 East Plata Circle, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Check out my virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RwTGfmuZacvThis gorgeous home is located safely in a cul-de-sac on a large lot. Located Near Ellsworth and Guadalupe! It features custom paint, vaulted ceilings, and ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen and bathrooms offer upgraded features, including dual sinks in both bathrooms. An RV gate, pool, covered patio, side patio, are just some of the offerings in the generous backyard! Pool Service included in lease price!Contact Angie Oliverson: Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or text (480) 798-3198 Or visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com to see all our available properties.BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU! Our Fee Structure: Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)$225 One Time Management Fee$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"*LICENSED REALTOR**ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,743.75, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9528 East Plata Circle have any available units?
9528 East Plata Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9528 East Plata Circle have?
Some of 9528 East Plata Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9528 East Plata Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9528 East Plata Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9528 East Plata Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9528 East Plata Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9528 East Plata Circle offer parking?
No, 9528 East Plata Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9528 East Plata Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9528 East Plata Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9528 East Plata Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9528 East Plata Circle has a pool.
Does 9528 East Plata Circle have accessible units?
No, 9528 East Plata Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9528 East Plata Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9528 East Plata Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

