9501 East Tungsten Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bath home in Mesa. Incredible open floor plan with tile in all the right places. Beautiful kitchen with white quartz countertops, gray cabinetry, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and huge island/breakfast bar. Large sliding door brings the outdoors into the living area. Spacious bedrooms! Stunning master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in closet, tile garden tub, tile walk-in shower, and separate toilet room. Laundry room. The backyard is being completely landscaped with turf and rock. 3-car tandem garage with paver driveway. Close to great food and entertainment.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Small pets under 25lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.