All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 9501 East Tungsten Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
9501 East Tungsten Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:21 PM

9501 East Tungsten Drive

9501 East Tungsten Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9501 East Tungsten Drive, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bath home in Mesa. Incredible open floor plan with tile in all the right places. Beautiful kitchen with white quartz countertops, gray cabinetry, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and huge island/breakfast bar. Large sliding door brings the outdoors into the living area. Spacious bedrooms! Stunning master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in closet, tile garden tub, tile walk-in shower, and separate toilet room. Laundry room. The backyard is being completely landscaped with turf and rock. 3-car tandem garage with paver driveway. Close to great food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Small pets under 25lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9501 East Tungsten Drive have any available units?
9501 East Tungsten Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9501 East Tungsten Drive have?
Some of 9501 East Tungsten Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9501 East Tungsten Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9501 East Tungsten Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9501 East Tungsten Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9501 East Tungsten Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9501 East Tungsten Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9501 East Tungsten Drive offers parking.
Does 9501 East Tungsten Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9501 East Tungsten Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9501 East Tungsten Drive have a pool?
No, 9501 East Tungsten Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9501 East Tungsten Drive have accessible units?
No, 9501 East Tungsten Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9501 East Tungsten Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9501 East Tungsten Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College