945 North Cherry

Gorgeous porcelain tile in all the right places. Spacious kitchen with beautiful dark wood cabinets and white countertops. Large bedrooms with fans throughout! Features a 2 car attached carport just off the large private patio and great yard! Gorgeous remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath townhouse. Located in peaceful neighborhood minutes from hospitals and 101/202 freeways. Close to MCC, ASU and Riverview Park. Rent includes water, sewage, and trash!



Fee Structure:- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (No pets)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



