945 North Cherry

Amenities
Gorgeous porcelain tile in all the right places. Spacious kitchen with beautiful dark wood cabinets and white countertops. Large bedrooms with fans throughout! Features a 2 car attached carport just off the large private patio and great yard! Gorgeous remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath townhouse. Located in peaceful neighborhood minutes from hospitals and 101/202 freeways. Close to MCC, ASU and Riverview Park. Rent includes water, sewage, and trash!
Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/applySearch for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/
Fee Structure:- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (No pets)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required
ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.