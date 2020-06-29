All apartments in Mesa
945 North Cherry

945 North Cherry · No Longer Available
Location

945 North Cherry, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous porcelain tile in all the right places. Spacious kitchen with beautiful dark wood cabinets and white countertops. Large bedrooms with fans throughout! Features a 2 car attached carport just off the large private patio and great yard! Gorgeous remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath townhouse. Located in peaceful neighborhood minutes from hospitals and 101/202 freeways. Close to MCC, ASU and Riverview Park. Rent includes water, sewage, and trash!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/applySearch for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (No pets)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 North Cherry have any available units?
945 North Cherry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 North Cherry have?
Some of 945 North Cherry's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 North Cherry currently offering any rent specials?
945 North Cherry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 North Cherry pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 North Cherry is pet friendly.
Does 945 North Cherry offer parking?
Yes, 945 North Cherry offers parking.
Does 945 North Cherry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 North Cherry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 North Cherry have a pool?
No, 945 North Cherry does not have a pool.
Does 945 North Cherry have accessible units?
No, 945 North Cherry does not have accessible units.
Does 945 North Cherry have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 North Cherry does not have units with dishwashers.
