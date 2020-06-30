Single level with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 3 car garage. Nice corner lot with low maintenance desert plants landscaping. 2700 Sf open spacious home with formal dining. Upgraded kitchen with Granite counter tops. Upgraded bathrooms and double sink and tiled shower. Sparkling pool with private backyard. move in available March 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9446 E Javelina Avenue have any available units?
9446 E Javelina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9446 E Javelina Avenue have?
Some of 9446 E Javelina Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9446 E Javelina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9446 E Javelina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.