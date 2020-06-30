All apartments in Mesa
9446 E Javelina Avenue
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:44 AM

9446 E Javelina Avenue

9446 East Javelina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9446 East Javelina Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single level with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 3 car garage. Nice corner lot with low maintenance desert plants landscaping. 2700 Sf open spacious home with formal dining. Upgraded kitchen with Granite counter tops. Upgraded bathrooms and double sink and tiled shower. Sparkling pool with private backyard. move in available March 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9446 E Javelina Avenue have any available units?
9446 E Javelina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9446 E Javelina Avenue have?
Some of 9446 E Javelina Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9446 E Javelina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9446 E Javelina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9446 E Javelina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9446 E Javelina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9446 E Javelina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9446 E Javelina Avenue offers parking.
Does 9446 E Javelina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9446 E Javelina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9446 E Javelina Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9446 E Javelina Avenue has a pool.
Does 9446 E Javelina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9446 E Javelina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9446 E Javelina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9446 E Javelina Avenue has units with dishwashers.

